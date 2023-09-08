album rollout
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES 1" Removed From Apple Music Amid Distribution IssuesHere we go again.By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearJPEGMAFIA & Kanye West Come Together After Former's Viral Rant: PhotoAfter hearing Peggy's comments about only working with "boring" artists, hip-hop heads are curious to see if we'll be hearing his voice on Ye's "Vultures" when it finally drops.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPlayboi Carti's "H00DBYAIR" Single Helps Usher In His Next EraCarti is making good on his promise to feed his fans this holiday season.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & 50 Cent Collab Coming Soon, Queen Of Rap Dropping Four New "Pink Friday 2" SongsWhen Fif sent out birthday greetings to Nicki over the weekend, she responded by demanding he send in his verse ASAP.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSZA Thirst Traps Outside In A White Thong & Oversized Jacket: "P.S. This Will Make Sense Soon"Perhaps the sultry new snaps have to do with the deluxe cut of "SOS" SZA previously teased us with?By Hayley Hynes
- Mixtapes"Saint Michael V2": Trippie Redd Delivers 10 New Songs On Full-Length ProjectFollowing "MANSION MUSIK" and "A Love Letter To You 5," this marks Trippie's third LP of the year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's "Decided 2" Album Preceded By Cryptic IG Message: "I Ain't Got No F**king Friends Thug"YB prefers to stay to himself these days.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBrandy's "Christmas Party for Two" Single Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit Early This YearNext New Music Friday (November 10) the songbird will be sharing her "Christmas With Brandy" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Album With Ty Dolla Sign Remains In Limbo After Promotional IG Post VanishesWe're unsure if the project has been totally scraped at this point, or simply delayed to allow other artists to shine.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKali Uchis Previews Spanish "Orquideas" Album With "Te Mata" Single: StreamToday's release is all about how Uchis learned to heal from a broken heart, though her ex may not approve of her methods.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's New Album Distribution Might Become Rick Ross' Responsibility"Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand," Rozay recently reflected.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDanny Brown's "Quaranta" Album Finally Dropping In November: DetailsThe Alchemist and Paul White are among producers who contributed to the project's tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 3" Album Is Coming Soon, They Promise At ConcertThe album series first began in 2015, with the highly favoured sequel, "Luv Is Rage 2," following that in 2017.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTaylor Swift & Nicki Minaj Collab Hints Seemingly Appear OnlineIf the rumours are true, T-Swift will be in her rap bag after already teaming up with Ice Spice on the "Karma (Remix)."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Slime Photo: Actress Mad At Drake For Asking To Use Iconic Image & Ignoring Refusal"Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do?" Berry ranted on Instagram while facing criticism for complaining about the "Slime You Out" cover.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake's Throwback Photos Reflect On His Career's Early Successes Amid New Album RolloutDrake is looking back on just how much things have changed since he first got started in the rap game.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFlo Milli Influences The Weather On Her "Chocolate Rain" Single: StreamThe rollout for Milli's next album has officially begun.By Hayley Hynes