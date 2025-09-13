Cardi B Encounters Giant Rat While Roaming NYC Subway To Promote "AM I THE DRAMA?"

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - September 2, 2025: Cardi B appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing September 15, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times
Cardi B also popped out to the Alexander Wang New York Fashion Week show with her daughter Kulture earlier this week.

Cardi B continues to feed into the narrative that she's falling off during her rollout for AM I THE DRAMA? It's been a funny and creative way to promote the record, but to also taunt the haters in the process. If you haven't seen any of her posts/skits about it, the Bronx native has been trying to sell physical copies of it in the streets of New York.

Her latest efforts to do so found her on a subway, wearing baggy sweatpants and a hoodie. In the clip caught by Complex, she's carrying around a box of CDs and vinyl and trying to convince those aboard to buy it.

"Good evening everybody. I'm out here tryna sell these CDs. I'm trying to change my life around. I used to be a professional ballerina. I'm tryna make a better example for my kids," she said. "If you could please buy my new album, Am I the Drama? ... $9.99."

That price intrigued one man riding the subway as he purchased a CD variant. Cardi B took the money, stuffed it into her hoodie, and thanked the patron.

She continued to try and offer the record saying, "Please support a mother of three September 19! AM I THE DRAMA?"

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

Towards the end of the video, Cardi B and her camera crew begun walking around off the train. However, out of nowhere, a massive rat scurried past her. She hilariously began to freak out, wanting to leave the station immediately.

"Oh my God" she repeated, "I can’t, I can’t. Get me out of here."

Cardi B captioned the 40-second post, "7 more days until I find out if I’m going to lose my home…😩 Buy my album to help me save it."

The superstar femcee began this bit last week, first taking to the streets of Manhattan. Then, she wore a Rastacap, waved incense, and blasted Bob Marley. "My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album," she captioned the post on her social media.

As she said earlier, her highly awaited sophomore album drops next Friday. "Outside," "Imaginary Playerz," "Up," and "WAP" are the promotional singles.

