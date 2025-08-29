Cardi B Sarcastically Persuades Fans To Buy "AM I THE DRAMA?" Box Sets

Cardi B's civil assault trial has her cracking more jokes as she prepares to unleash her sophomore album "AM I THE DRAMA?" next month.

While Cardi B is still a megastar in today's hip-hop landscape, she's still imploring fans to cop her new album if she were an artist on the come up. However, she's doing so with a bit of comedic undertone. As caught by Billboard and Complex, she expressed that she's going broke on a recent X Spaces.

"Please support the box sets. They count for album sales, and I need you guys to donate for the album sales because I'm poor," she joked. "I'm about to get evicted from my mansion. They're about to repo all my cars. They're about to take my Lambos and my Rolls-Royce. I couldn't even get my pool cleaned this week, you know what I'm saying? I'm f*cked up in the game right now."

At one point, she even started a fake waterworks show all while claiming that she's unsure of what to do next. "Ever since I became a single mother, everything just been so hard on me. And the weight of the world is just so hard. I don't even know what to do anymore," she in a clip caughy by lonzoswrld.

She kept the act going, "My mortgage every month is, like, with the two houses that I have is about $46,000 a month. Like, how can I afford that? Like, I don't even know what I'm gonna do anymore. I think gonna sell my p**sy in Dubai or something like that."

Is Cardi B Pregnant Again?

Really hammering home that this was all for laughs, Cardi B tweeted, "The PRETTY & PETTY boxset and alt cover for AM I THE DRAMA? are available NOW… support a working single mother of 3 and get yours now! [laughing emoji two hearts emoji]."

The one shown in the post is the third cover art, which features the Bronx femcee wearing pink lace couture with a matching background. Then, there's also a silver and white-themed artwork. Both of these versions, as well as the original, are available on her website.

Signed CDs, vinyl, and box sets highlight the merch drop. Her sophomore effort drops September 19 and is led by "Outside," "Imaginary Playerz," "WAP," and "Up."

This "drama" surfaces amid some more gossip surrounding her civil assault battle against Emani Ellis. While leaving the courthouse on Wednesday, fans noticed that she appeared to be moving delicately. As a result, pregnancy rumors began to run rampant.

She hasn't addressed this latest flurry of theories yet, but she did denounce some earlier this month. "'Look thirty weeks pregnant?' No, you stupid b*tch. I’m just f*cking out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f*cking being f*cking funny in this b*tch before you get motherf*cking blocked, b*tch. Stupid a*s comment, don’t put that sh*t on me, b*tch."

