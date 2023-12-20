Cardi B In Good Spirits At Charity Event After Offset Split

Lately, Cardi B has been wrapped up in quite a bit of drama involving her and Offset's breakup. The split has led to plenty of speculation, with cheating rumors running rampant in recent days. The "Bodak Yellow" performer has taken the time to give back amid the debacle, however, attending a charity event earlier this week.

The event, hosted by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, took place on Tuesday (December 19) in New York. The foundation aims to provide economically disadvantaged children with presents around the holidays. Cardi appeared to be in good spirits at the event, smiling and posing with fans for a good cause. Clearly, Cardi wasn't about the let the drama stop her from attending, and supporters are glad to see her out and about wearing a smile.

Cardi B Poses With Fans At Toys For Tots Event

After all, it was only a few days ago that followers saw the hitmaker driven to tears on Instagram Live, going in on her ex for his alleged wrongdoings. "He likes to play games with me. He knows that I'm at my house because he knows I am not doing my most. I've been sparing you, b*tch a** n***a. Your b*tch a** album is sh*t. F*cking doing me dirty after so many years that I helped your motherf*cking a**. Not even a f*cking thank you," she said during the stream. Of course, fans followed suit, and have been bombarding the former Migo with hate as of late.

While it remains unclear whether or not the former couple with ever reconcile, it looks like they may have to at least be civil with one another in the near future. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two of them are scheduled to perform at the same venue on New Year's Eve. According to Page Six, they agreed to the Fountainbleu Hotel show in Miami while they were still together. What do you think of Cardi B attending a charity event amid her breakup drama? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

