Offset Trends As Cardi B Meltdown Makes Rounds, Twitter Gives Him The Jay-Z Treatment

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish, and now, it's looking like it might be time to get off for good. Though they seemed to be enjoying each other's company and coordinating their outfits more often than not in 2023, the final weeks of the year have the former Migo once again fighting off rumours of infidelity while his wife vents about her frustrations online. We've already heard Offset deny having any involvement with 23-year-old Chrisean Rock, but there's still gossip about him spending his birthday with an internet star named Jade, whose Instagram Story was raising eyebrows among super sleuths earlier this week.

During a scathing Live, Cardi emotionally called out her co-parent for playing games with her. Some initially thought all the drama was a ploy to distract from Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 sales, but at this point, the pain in the New Yorker's voice sounds too real to be all for a PR stunt. Now that her honest feelings are out in the open, Twitter is having a field day reacting to the couple's latest bout of drama. For the most part, many are sympathizing with Bardi. Nevertheless, others are still questioning why she married Offset in the first place, especially knowing his reputation for being unfaithful.

Read More: Cardi B's Tearful Livestream Gets Unsympathetic Response From Akbar V

Cardi B Takes Her Feelings to the Internet

"When a mf cheat the FIRST [time], leave," a Twitter user advised her followers after hearing the Invasion of Privacy artist's public meltdown. "They just gone do it AGAIN! What you allow is what will continue," they added. "Cardi better than me, I would've posted, 'They took the wrong Migo,'" another person quipped.

Read More: Did Offset & Chrisean Rock Hook Up? Former Migo & "Baddies" Star React To Blueface's Allegations

Social Media Chimes in On the Drama

"Cardi B better remember who tf she is and I'm not playing 😭," one fan wrote to the brokenhearted superstar. "Can't let no ni**a that can't keep his d**k to himself break you down and keep you down. Sis better cry it out, write about [it], drop some bangers, get her bag, pop out, show out, and do her big one! No f**k ni**a shall prosper!" Keep scrolling to read more responses, and let us know what your thoughts are on the situation in the comments.

[Via]