Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs

Recently, DJ Akademiks accused Stefon Diggs of being involved with Cardi B and two other rappers' girlfriends.

There have been plenty of theories floating around lately about what could have caused Cardi B and Offset's split. The former pair has yet to set the record straight on this, however, they have thrown some serious jabs at one another online. Last month, for example, the "Enough" rapper took to Instagram Live to announce that she had moved on and to threaten to take Offset to court. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their youngest child, who she gave birth to in September.

Of course, this prompted social media users to speculate about who exactly Cardi was allegedly involved with. DJ Akademiks alleged that it was an NFL player, and then dropped Stefon Diggs' name during a stream this week. He claimed that on top of allegedly being involved with Cardi, Diggs is also allegedly sleeping with two other rappers' girlfriends, though he didn't specify who.

Cardi B Calls Stefon Diggs Rumors "Funny"

Now, during a conversation with fans on Instagram Live, Cardi addressed the rumors. According to her, she's letting them go for the time being. "The internet is ins*ne," she said. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny." Clearly, Cardi doesn't appear to be too worried about the rumors. Her ex Offset has yet to address them at the time of writing.