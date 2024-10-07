Cardi B Claps Back At Critics Of Her Parenting After Nightclub Run-In With Offset

Cardi B says she's working to avoid postpartum depression.

Cardi B has responded to users on social media who don’t think she’s been spending enough time with her newborn daughter after she went out with her friends in New York City over the weekend. During a stop at The Stafford Room on Saturday night, she was momentarily at the same location as her ex, Offset, although TMZ reports they came and left separately.

“I be with my baby all day…I need to go out,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live. “I’m going through a divorce right now. If I stay home and f*cking depress myself, that sh*t’s gonna drive me crazy. That’s why I’m working, and the weekends, I’m going out with my girls. So, stop. I don’t ever wanna go through a f*cking postpartum depression ever again, and I’m avoiding that.”

Cardi B & Offset Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year, for the second time since their marriage in 2017. She recently confirmed that this time is definitive, however. “Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways,” she said during a recent conversation on X Spaces caught by Billboard. “My kids gotta get used to that, ‘No, you’re not going to come home every single day and your dad is gonna be here.’ Slowly, but surely. It’s kinda hard — I don’t wanna talk about it ’cause I don’t wanna get emotional — but it’s kinda hard, as an adult, you gonna get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody. But it’s also kinda hard for your kids to get used to that, ‘Your dad is not going to be here with you every day after school. Your dad is not going to be picking you up after school.’”

Cardi B Speaks On Her Weekend In N.Y.C.