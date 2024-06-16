Cardi B Says Violence Is Never The Answer, Except With "Some B*tches"

Cardi B was not happy during a recent Instagram post.

Cardi B says she doesn't "condone violence" and it's never the answer, except for some times when you "really gotta beat a b*tch ass." She vented about having issues with certain individuals in a rant on social media that's circulating online. Her comments come as she's been feuding with BIA in recent weeks.

"I don't condone violence and I don't ever want people thinking that violence is the answer to something, especially because I'm a grown ass b*tch," she began in a clip posted by Hollywood Unlocked. "But sometimes, you really gotta beat a b*tch ass. You really gotta beat these b*tches ass because some b*tches, they just don't stop. They don't get it. Like you could having a good day, you could be having bad day, you could be inactive on social media-- b*tch, you could be dead and some b*tches they just don't stop being f*cking annoying. Some b*tches just don't stop poking you. Some b*tches just don't stop throwing you subs, some b*tches just don't stop being petty. It's just like, 'Damn. You really gotta slap a b*tch.'"

Cardi B & Offset Attend MTV Video Music Awards

US rapper Cardi B and husband US rapper Offset arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to the rant, Cardi also teased having a new song on the way that is "very very mean." “I wanna drop something on Thursday but they telling me not to drop it,” she explained in another Instagram Live clip. “Should I drop it? Should I leak it? I don’t know. It’s very mean, very very mean. It’s messy.” BIA previously dropped a diss track aimed at Cardi titled, "Sue Meee?," earlier this month.

Cardi B Vents On Instagram