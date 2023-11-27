Cardi B Seemingly Fires Back At Hazel E, Claims She Won’t Perform For Less Than $1 Million

Cardi B says she doesn’t “even come out the house to perform unless it’s $1 million and up.” She made the claim during a heated rant seemingly aimed at Hazel E on social media, on Sunday. The Love & Hip Hop star previously claimed that she was responsible for the music video to Cardi's breakthrough single, “Bodak Yellow."

“This would never got cleared if I weren’t Girl Code & wanted to see a fellow love & hip hop girl get on,” Hazel wrote captioned a clip from the video shoot. “They said Hazel who is this? Should we do her video[?]. I said do it, but I didn’t know they was going to pay or give my Dubai team credit. If I did, I woulda never co-signed the shoot. Let’s tap in the team! And when you got kicked out of White for being [too] Cardi in Dubai, I was still like give her a pass she don’t know [no] better.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In response, Cardi let off a heated rant on her own social media page, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m a real powerful b*tch, bro. You know what’s so funny? Sometimes there’s certain reasons why some b*tches don’t like you, know what I’m saying? B*tches just don’t like you sometimes because you probably a b*tch competition or you probably f*cked the same n***a or y’all got into an exchange. I’m a real powerful b*tch. I be making these b*tches pull they f*cking pussy hair.”

She added: “Not only don’t I know these hoes, these hoes don’t even stay on my f*cking mind. Like, these b*tches don’t even be on my f*cking mind and I be on theirs. When these b*tches be jacking that they don’t like me, they don’t have no f*cking reason to like me. They always got to put another b*tch in it because you ain’t got no f*cking reason.” Check out the full response above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Hazel E’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

