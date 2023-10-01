Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn’t Make Music About Her “Pain” & “Struggles”

Cardi B says that she's not interested in making music about her "pain" or "struggles" and instead wants it to "just be about fun." She discussed the idea of handling more serious topics during an interview on Complex’s Hot Ones.

“A lot of people tell me I should put my pain, my struggle, in my music,” Cardi began. “A lot of my pain, or struggles, or whatever the crap is going on, the masses might not be able to relate. The masses might not be able to relate. Like it’s like, oh my gosh, they’re tearing a new asshole on Twitter on me because I said this, this, and that.”

Cardi B & Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

She continued: “The average person is like, ‘Girl! Shut up! I gotta work at 7 AM in the morning.’ I gotta do this, this, and that. So it’s like, I don’t really like to make music — like I would normally do an intro, like I would just literally like to make my intro of everything — addressing all the bullshit, addressing the bitches, addressing the shit I gotta go through, and then just the whole album, just be about fun." Check out her full appearance on Hot Ones below.

Cardi B Discusses Her Music While Eating Spicy Wings

The comments come as Cardi gears up for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. During an interview on Ebro in the Morning, earlier this month, she told fans not to hold out hope for a release by the end of the year. It's been over five years since her debut, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. She dropped the fourth single from the project, "Bongos," featuring Megan Thee Stallion on September 8th. Be on the lookout for further updates on the album in the coming months on HotNewHipHop.

