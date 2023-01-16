The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.

For the most part, the New York native has been in full mommy mode as of late. Since welcoming her second child with Offset, Wave, last year, she’s been prioritizing family time with her husband and their daughter, Kulture. However, recent photos reveal that she’s returning to the studio. This sent social media into a frenzy this past weekend.

Cardi often gives glimpses of her life on her own Instagram and Twitter pages. However, the interviews she gives are few and far between. As she seemingly prepares to step back into the world, though, the mother of two sat down with Jason Lee to answer a few burning questions.

For the first episode of his REVOLT show, the Hollywood Unlocked CEO got candid with his long-time friend about plastic surgery. She’s always been candid about her past with cosmetic work, and this conversation was no different. In fact, failing to do proper research into a non-surgical nose job led her to regret the process that “f*cked her nose up.”

After filming the “WAP” music video with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi opted to go for a professional rhinoplasty. Though she’s had several procedures herself, the 30-year-old made it clear that they weren’t out of insecurity. Rather, a desire to achieve a certain image for herself.

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Following Wave’s birth, the “Lick” hitmaker spent seven months waiting to get her body done. According to her, she had to wait for her surgery to be able to “pop out” again the way fans have been begging her to.

Additionally, Cardi reveals where she was when she learned of Takeoff’s passing. “Was was in bed,” she recalls. “We was going to go to La La’s party in New York, and my daughter threw up all over my costume… We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, mine kept ringing.”

She went on, “Offset picked up the phone and he’s just like ‘No!’ screaming [over and over].” When his wife asked him what was wrong, the rapper responded, “Takeoff is dead.” Upon hearing the news, she apparently smacked him and begged him not to say something so horrible.

The Migos member continued to throw things, vomit, and run around the house, leaving Cardi scared. “It was terrible,” she admitted. “Everything was so triggering.”

Elsewhere on The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B gets real about her struggles with anxiety, being an introvert, and her thoughts on Quavo’s “Messy” track with Takeoff. Check it out below, and come back later for more pop culture news updates.

