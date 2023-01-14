Even though it’s been a while since her last album, Cardi B is still reigning as one of the most hyped and beloved rappers working today. Her business partner Brooklyn Johnny, who was instrumental in getting her on Atlantic Records, posted a pic of Cardi B in the studio on Instagram. Furthermore, the comments section and other parts of social media lit up with excitement. Even if we’re all excited for her McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial with Offset, some new music would be huge.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Cardi B Celebrates New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

“Y’ALL READY?!” wrote Johnny on his Instagram post. In it, Cardi is sat down with a mic close by, whether fresh off a verse take or about to jump in. In the comments, many responded with fire emojis, exclaimed excitement, but also some skepticism. “Don’t tease us with this type of promo if it’s not an album,” one user wrote.

While the “Hot S**t” rapper’s career has been monumental, it’s been unfortunate to see her success often come with some baggage. Recently, fans dragged her on social media after she complained about rising grocery store prices, which some thought was out of touch. However, the typical social media echo chamber can’t dampen excitement for the music.

Furthermore, fans have been waiting on new Cardi for a long, long time. “I mean yes it’s been 5 years,” one fan wrote, with another adding “Stop playing with us Johnny.” In addition, whenever new material gets teased, you always have the hesitant fans who have been played before. “If it’s another bluff we’ll go to the streets to protest!” another commenter posted.

Brooklyn Johnny teases new music from Cardi B.



Latto, producer Mike Will Made It, photographer Brandon Almengo also liked the post. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xnw03YTsxt — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) January 12, 2023

Additionally, some new potential promo material and interviews could also be pointing to a new release from her soon. N.O.R.E. recently invited her to appear on Drink Champs after they had a “great conversation.” In that meet-up, maybe we’ll learn more about her process, the build-up to this next step, and how it’s felt to be away for so long.

Still, are you excited for new music coming (hopefully) soon from Cardi B? Even if you haven’t listened to her in a while, let us know in the comments down below. Also, check out some more Twitter reactions to her teased return down below. As always, come back to HNHH for rumored drops, new music teases, and the latest movements in the rap game.

Till I see her rehearsing for a video I’m not moving — Hollywood Desh 💎 (@HollywoodDesh) January 12, 2023

Everyone get up now!!!! 🔥🙏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/hs6BHCxNPE — Big B (@R3D__B) January 12, 2023

CARDI B IS COMING — LOVESCARDI❤️‍🔥 (@furleysgirl) January 12, 2023

im took much of a stan to believe this pic.twitter.com/mZlzvH3dqU — Angel🌸 (@thankyoubardi) January 12, 2023

OMG? I HOPE ITS A SINGLR OM READY — cardialmanzar0 (@cardialmanzar01) January 12, 2023