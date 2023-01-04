Inflation has been one of the most pressing issues in the United States over the last year. According to CNBC, the prices of everything from eggs and poultry to milk and cereal have surged dramatically. In addition to grocery store prices, everyday costs such as airfare and public transportation have recently increased as well. As a result, inflation has impacted countless people in one way or another — even celebrities like Cardi B.

When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

Since last summer, the “Hot Shit” rapper has been vocal about the economic conditions in the U.S. Although she has repeatedly been called out for her comments, Cardi has refused to stay silent about the matter. Now, in a recent tweet, Cardi B has addressed inflation once again.

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 21, 2022 in Santa Ana, California. Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement after allegedly using an image of a man’s tattoo on an album cover. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cardi B vents about inflation and “ridiculous” grocery store prices

On Tuesday, January 3, the multi-platinum recording artist hit Twitter to voice her frustration with surging grocery store prices.

“Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” she stated. “You might as well eat outside !!”

Then, Cardi followed up that tweet by sharing a clip of Remy Ma’s viral “aggravated” moment from Love & Hip Hop New York. For context, Cardi tweeted, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?”

Check out both of Cardi’s inflation tweets below.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Furthermore, Cardi B isn’t the only figure in the music industry to criticize the stifling effects of inflation. Citing “out of control” inflation, Afroman upped the ante by announcing his 2024 presidential bid a couple of weeks ago.

In conclusion, the New Year is still fresh, so we’ll have to wait and see whether inflation improves or worsens over the following months. For now, let us know in the comment section what you think about Cardi B and Afroman’s comments.

