Cardi B is supposed to be receiving a large payment from Tasha K. In October, a judge ordered the blogger to fork out a payment of $3.8 million to the “Hot Sh*t” rapper. This came as a result of Cardi’s defamation lawsuit that she filed against the YouTuber.

A few years ago, Tasha made comments about the 30-year-old’s sexual health on her YouTube show, Unwine With Tasha K. Her statements include stating that the Washington Heights native had an STD, previously used hard drugs and worked as an escort.

Cardi B performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

When the mother of two decided to take her to court for defamation, she also denied these allegations. She claims that the alleged lies are responsible for causing her emotional struggles.

However, new reports indicate that Tasha K is now seeking a new trial. She cites the judge allegedly banning talk surrounding Cardi’s past gang ties as the reason for the new demand.

According to RadarOnline, the blogger says the judge should have allowed evidence of the “WAP” rapper’s reported gang ties to be a part of the trial. Tasha and her legal team argue that, in doing so, the judge is allowing the exclusion of character evidence into the trial. As a result, she says the trial was improper.

In other recent news surrounding Cardi B, she recently spoke out to defend some lyrics from her verse on GloRilla‘s “Tomorrow 2.” In the final two bars of her red-hot verse, she raps, “All y’all b*tches sweet and I always get my lick, boo / I fight for my bitches and I’m fightin’ over d*ck too.”

“Y’all talkin bout y’all won’t fight over dick but y’all be fighting over celebs online all the time ….somebody lying,” she claps back at her haters in a tweet.

Y’all talkin bout y’all won’t fight over dick but y’all be fighting over celebs online all the time ….somebody lying 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IlrQzisbIY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2022

