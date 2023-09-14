Tasha K Clarifies Cardi B Claims, Asks Her To Reconsider Her Approach

Cardi B isn't letting up in her legal battle against Tasha K one bit, which has driven the blogger to a place of desperation and ridicule. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter to clarify some claims that people think she made about the Bronx MC. Specifically, these relate to some aspects of the defamation lawsuit that Bardi won against Tasha. In addition, she also tried to reason with her and explain that she simply doesn't have the money to pay her debts, and that she's working with the court to do so as promptly and effectively as possible.

Regardless, it seems like Tasha K's efforts have been to little avail, as Cardi B continues her crusade against her. "You want me out my home, broke, & my kids to not attend college!" Tasha tweeted on Thursday (September 14). "Your lawyers only continue to bill you 100k plus a week, looking for money we don’t have! But I can get it. Over time. Your lawyers have collected the 4 million that’s owed to you by simply making you pay for it by keeping you in litigation due to your lack of education."

Read More: Tasha K Offers To Pay Cardi B Just $200K Of $4 Million Owed

Tasha K's Lengthy Defense & Another Apology To Cardi B

Screenshot via Twitter @unwinewithtasha

Furthermore, the social media star pointed attention to the fact that this fight in court only drains money from their pockets and gives it all to the lawyers. Apparently, the value that Tasha K wants to instill in the 30-year-old the most is patience. Also, she took issue with how this whole dilemma is something that Cardi B actively seeks throughout her career. It's been a big part of her media and blog presence, all at the expense of the blogger, according to her. Still, Tasha ended her message with another apology to the rapper.

"Sincerely I apologize for any harm caused to you and your family!" she wrote. "Me & the courts are attempting to work out a payment plan, but if you want the FULL amount paid in cash. Call a production company to film all of this and you take the money made from it and put this behind us! Cause nothing will stop me from doing what I love & hopefully nothing will stop you as well!" For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Tasha K, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Cardi B Asks Court To Make Tasha K Pay $3 Million Despite Bankruptcy