Cardi B To Have Tasha K Examined Under Oath

Cardi B has successfully gotten the opportunity to have the finances of Tasha K scrutinized under oath. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the YouTuber will have to go into detail about the money she earns as a result of Cardi B winning her defamation case against Tasha K. While owing the rapper $4 million in damages, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy.

“The examination is pursuant to Bankruptcy Rule 2004 and Local Rule 2004-1 and will be recorded by video and/or stenographic means before a court reporter or any officer duly authorized by law to administer oaths and record testimony,” Cardi B’s legal team wrote to Tasha K. “The scope of the examination shall be as described in Bankruptcy Rule 2004 … Pursuant to Local Rule 2004-1, no order shall be necessary.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

After filing for bankruptcy, Tasha K proposed paying just $220,239.20 to Cardi B. In response, Cardi's lawyers are objecting to Tasha's explanation of only being able to pay a limited amount. They want extensive access to her financials. They're seeking tax returns for 2019-2022, financial transfers to her husband, Cheickna Kebe, and much more. Attorneys asked for a “detailed listing and photographs of all household goods and furnishings, furs and jewelry,” as well as “statements from any and all Social Media Platforms evidencing payments made to Debtor as a result of monthly subscriptions, pay-per-view (PPV) content, private messages/media and/or tips or YouTube ‘super chat’ donations or payments since March 21, 2019.” The attorney's are further requesting copies of “all paystubs, receipts or communications reflecting payments” made to Tasha K since 2019. They'll be focused on any advertisers who have paid Tasha K for product placements and endorsements.

Tasha K could be examined under oath as early as Wednesday, September 13. Be on the lookout for further updates from the case on HotNewHipHop.

