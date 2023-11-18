Tasha K
- Pop CultureTia Kemp Tells Kevin Hart To "Sit His Hobbit A** Down" Regarding Tasha K LawsuitKemp had no chill towards the actor.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTasha K Seeks Dismissal Of Kevin Hart LawsuitThe controversial blogger aruged that Hart's suit is simply too vague.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Tasha K Restraining Order Request Shot Down By JudgeJudge Mitchell L. Beckloff argued that Hart's motion was too "vague."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Demands Tasha K Restraining Order, Accuses Her Of Tarnishing His ReputationIn December, Kevin Hart sued Tasha K for alleged extortion.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Assets To Avoid Collection EffortsCardi B isn't backing down.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Cheated On Her Ex With A Child Predator, He AllegesAccording to Lil Twin Hector, he no longer wanted to have kids with Blac Chyna once he found out "the level of scum" she allegedly cheated on him with.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Accuses Tasha K Of Dodging "Financial Liabilities" With Shell CompaniesAccording to Kevin Hart, Tasha K allegedly operated the companies "to conceal her wrongful activities."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKevin Hart Sues Tasha K: Breaking Down The Lawsuit & AccusationsEvidently, Tasha K hasn’t learned her lesson just yet. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureTasha K & Cardi B Defamation Case: Blogger Dodging Nearly $4M Payment As Femcee Seeks JusticeTasha previously tried to appeal the guilty verdict in her lawsuit from Bardi in the spring, but ultimately failed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Interview With Ex-AssistantAllegedly, Tasha K threatened to release a damning interview with Hart's ex-assistant if he didn't pay her $250K.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Former Assistant Makes Bombshell Claims About The Actor In Tasha K InterviewMiesha, who worked for Hart for an unspecified amount of time, had plenty to say about the actor.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsSarunas Jackson Thinks Keke Palmer Owes Darius An Apology, Tasha K Chimes InLast week, Darius Jackson accused Keke Palmer of domestic violence.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipBrother Bilaal Doubles Down On Explosive Claims On Will Smith And Duane Martin, Says He Has EvidenceBrother Bilaal is calling Jada's bluff on suing him.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTasha K Thinks Nicki Minaj's Album Rollout Could've Been Better In This WayThe blogger thinks that the Young Money MC could've done much more to uplift female media voices with her latest press run.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Calls Out Hazel E Over Nicki Minaj Comparison During Tasha K InterviewCardi B says Hazel E was putting words in her mouth.By Cole Blake
- MusicHazel-E Slams Cardi B, Insists Nicki Minaj Is On "Top"Hazel-E didn't hold back in her interview with Tasha K.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From HimThe serious allegations even came with video receipts. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHazel-E Claims Migos, Suge Knight, Katt Williams, And Remy Ma Are Being Paid To Sabotage Nicki MinajHazel-E is sharing an elaborate theory about those trying to take down Nicki Minaj.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipWill Smith's Friend Claims The Actor Caught Jada Pinkett Smith & Marc Anthony In BedIt turns out that blogger Tasha K's interview with Brother Bilaal was even more scandalous and potentially defamatory than we thought.By Gabriel Bras Nevares