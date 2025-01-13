Cardi B & Blogger Tasha K Are Headed Back To Court

Cardi B wants her money from the blogger.

Cardi B and Tasha K are set to face off once again, this time in the Southern District of Florida’s bankruptcy court. The two-day hearing, scheduled for February 24 and 25, marks another chapter in their contentious legal battle over the $3.9 million defamation judgment awarded to Cardi B in 2019. The case continues to draw attention for its high-profile nature and dramatic twists. The feud began when Cardi B successfully sued Tasha K for defamation after the blogger spread damaging and false rumors about her.

The jury’s decision in Cardi’s favor resulted in a multi-million-dollar judgment, sending Tasha K into financial disarray. In 2023, Tasha filed for bankruptcy, claiming her assets were worth less than $60,000. Cardi, however, alleges that this move was part of a calculated scheme to avoid paying the damages. Cardi B’s legal team has accused Tasha K and her husband of hiding assets, including funds in offshore accounts, to evade the court’s ruling. They argue that Tasha’s bankruptcy filing is a tactic to skirt accountability and are pushing to have the case dismissed.

Cardi B Takes Tasha K Back To Court Over Money Owed

As the legal drama escalates, the bankruptcy court has issued strict deadlines. Before hearing, both sides must provide the other with discovery paperwork by February 14. Tasha claims the rap star's pursuit of the earnings is due to revenge. Tasha told the court that Cardi had a vendetta against her, which sparked the relentless hassle after the blogger claimed bankruptcy. Cardi frequently responds to Tasha's claims on social media and livestreams. Amid the lawsuit, Cardi is also dealing with her divorce from Offset.