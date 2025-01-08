Tasha K Accuses Cardi B Of Trying To Ruin Her Career Amid $3.4M Judgment

Cardi B and Tasha K's legal battle continues.

Cardi B and Tasha K's legal dispute has been going on for quite some time. Unfortunately, it shows no signs of slowing down. According to TMZ, the YouTuber even recently accused the rapper of trying to “sabotage her career” in a new legal filing. Tasha K's latest allegation arrives just a few weeks after Cardi accused her of hiding money in order to dodge a $3.4 million judgment.

The "Enough" performer first sued Tasha K in 2019 for alleged defamation. She accused her of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to damage her reputation, and ultimately, the court sided with Cardi. She's yet to see the money she was awarded but is set on making sure she does. In 2023, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy, claiming to have less than $60K in assets.

Tasha K Fires Back After Cardi B Accuses Her Of Hiding Money

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi, on the other hand, accuses her of fraudulently transferring assets and income into her husband's name. She additionally alleged that Tasha K was living "life in luxury,” despite telling the court otherwise. Now, however, Tasha K is accusing Cardi of bullying her financially and trying to prevent her from speaking freely. She argues that she should be allowed to propose her own repayment plan to the bankruptcy court, though a judge has yet to rule on the matter.

This is far from the only drama Cardi B has been wrapped up in as of late, as she's also in the middle of what's become a fairly messy split from her husband Offset. Last week, she vowed to take some time off from dating to focus on her music, leaving fans eager to hear her highly awaited sophomore album.