Cardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Money To Evade $3.4M Judgment 

Cardi B is determined to get her money one way or another.

Cardi B and Tasha K have been battling it out in court for a while now, and it looks like the femcee has no plans of backing down. For those who don't recall, Cardi sued the gossip blogger back in 2019 for alleged defamation. She accused her of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to damage her reputation, and ultimately, the court ruled in her favor. Cardi was awarded almost $4 million, but she's yet to see it.

Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2023, claiming to have less than $60K in total assets. Cardi B is calling cap, however, and offering a judge evidence to support her claims that she's allegedly hiding money offshore. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she accuses Tasha K of fraudulently transferring assets and income out of her name and into her husband's.

Cardi B Continues To Go After Money Tasha K Owes Her

June 25, 2019; Queens, NY, U.S.A ; Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B arrives for arraignment at the Queens County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with a fight last year at a Queens strip club. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She also alleges that Tasha K holds multiple offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia. Cardi says that despite the internet personality telling the court that she can't afford to pay off what she owes, she's living a "life in luxury. Apparently, she and her husband have even recently moved into a deluxe apartment, which costs them $7K per month.

In the docs, Cardi also cites various social media posts in which Tasha K flaunts high-end clothes, jewelry, and more. She's asking the judge to dismiss Tasha's bankruptcy case and to block her from refining for another two years. At the time of writing, Tasha K has yet to respond.