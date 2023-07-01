Who Is Tasha K? The Vlogger Who Lost Her Legal Battle With Cardi B

Yellow journalism’s become a standard in the modern media, and Tasha K’s emerged at the top of the totem pole. The controversial media personality first gained public recognition in the wake of her back-and-forth with Cardi B. This led Cardi to file a lawsuit related to allegations of defamation. The case resulted in Cardi B being awarded $4M, although she’s been unsuccessful in obtaining her judgment. However, the perceived setback has further boosted Tasha K’s profile in the public eye.

Over the past few years, Tasha K’s gained a few more enemies in hip-hop. In recent months, she has virtually sparred with Sukihana and Sexyy Redd. She also faced off against media personality Akademiks. Most recently, Tasha K got into it with Wack 100 surrounding recent reports about R. Kelly. Wack stated that she was an informant for the police when she accused the executive of marrying a probation officer. All in all, Tasha K has rattled a few cages during her time in the media. But for those who don’t know about Tasha K, outside of her legal spat with Cardi B, we’re diving into her background.

Who Is Tasha K And What Is Her Career Background?

Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, is a well-known media personality known for her outspokenness and controversial YouTube videos. She gained popularity through her YouTube channel, Unwine With Tasha K, where she discussed celebrity gossip and provided behind-the-scenes insights into the entertainment industry. Her candid approach to reporting earned her a substantial following, but it also led to legal troubles. Tasha K is also married to Cheickna H. Kebe, who she reportedly shares two children with.

What Were The Allegations Tasha K Made Against Cardi B?

Tasha K made a plethora of accusations against Cardi B on her YouTube channel that she presented as facts. The vlogger claimed Cardi B of drug use, engaging in illegal activities, and claimed the rapper had a sexually transmitted infection. These allegations were presented in a series of YouTube videos, where she claimed to have insider information about the rapper’s personal life. The videos quickly went viral, causing a media frenzy and tarnishing Cardi B’s reputation.

The Legal Battle Unfolds: Cardi B Strikes Back

In response to Tasha K’s damaging allegations, Cardi B decided to take legal action against her. The lawsuit claimed defamation, as the accusations made by Tasha K were not only harmful but also lacked evidence. Cardi B sought to protect her reputation and image.

The Verdict: Why Was Tasha K Found Liable For Defamation?

The jury ruled in favor of Cardi B, who accused Tasha K of running a “malicious campaign” and making “making blatantly defamatory statements” Ultimately, they found that Tasha K created a false narrative to drive views to her channel. At one point in the trial, Cardi B shared the results of an STD test which determined that she did not actually have herpes, despite Tasha K’s claims.

Other Wrongdoings: Beyond Defamation

Aside from defamation, other wrongdoings were brought to light during the trial. Tasha K was found guilty of intentional infliction of emotional distress, as her videos caused significant emotional turmoil to Cardi B and her family. Cardi B said that the rumors caused her grave emotional distress. She said it ultimately impacted her relationship with her child Kulture and husband, Offset.

The Consequences: $4 Million Awarded to Cardi B

As a result of the trial, Cardi B was awarded $4 million in damages. The jury awarded Cardi B $1M to cover the emotional and mental distress Tasha K inflicted and reputational damage due to the vlogger’s videos. Cardi was also awarded another $250,000 for medical expenses (which reportedly was reduced to $25,000). Additionally, Tasha K must pay another $1M for punitive damages while her company Kebe Studios LLC must pay $500,000. On top of that, Tasha K was ordered to reimburse Cardi B $1,338,753.47 for the personal costs of the lawsuit. Ultimately, that amounts to $4.1 million.

The Impact On Tasha K’s Career

Cardi B still hasn’t received her money, while Tasha K appeared to keep the rapper’s name in her mouth. Clearly not learning from the past, Tasha infamously stated that she didn’t have the money. However, after Tasha K made some unflattering comments about Cardi, once again, the rapper set out to collect everything in Tasha’s name. While it was reported that the vlogger had a little over $1,000 in her account, Cardi went after JP Morgan and Google to collect whatever money and revenue Tasha K had. Tasha K later filed for bankruptcy, while Cardi agreed to pause the debt collection.

What Happens To Tasha K Now?

At this point, Tasha K continues to produce content for her YouTube page. And as evidenced by her recent spats with Wack 100 and Sukihana, she appears to have no problem ruffling people’s feathers for some views. The incident surrounding Cardi would be a wake-up call to most, but apparently, Tasha doesn’t see it that way.