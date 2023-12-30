Tasha K & Cardi B Defamation Case: Blogger Dodging Nearly $4M Payment As Femcee Seeks Justice

Just a few months ago, it was surprising to see Cardi B and Tasha K seemingly putting their issues behind them in favour of peace. Because of her big heart, the "Be Careful" artist nearly went through with a major change in favour of the YouTuber. The latter was hoping to reduce her nearly four million dollar payment after coming out on top in their defamation lawsuit. However, when Cardi heard what Tasha had to say about another star – Will Smith – and his rumoured extramarital affairs with another man, she was decidedly less interested in cutting her nemesis any slack.

Now that the Unwine with Tasha K host is now facing another lawsuit, this one from Kevin Hart, HipHopDX reports that the rap diva is ramping up her efforts to secure her money. The outlet obtained documents that assert Tasha has nearly $30,000 in cash on hand, and that she spends over $20,000/month on luxuries like travel, eating out, and other categories of entertainment. Cardi is additionally seeking information on the blogger's Georgia home and other assets at this time.

Back in the summer, the New Yorker and her legal team sent multiple subpoenas to five banking institutions. Elsewhere, Cardi addressed the I Am Legend actor's situation on IG Live, saying, "I don’t like how I was fooled a couple of weeks ago. I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he got like a nice heart.

It's hard to deny that the past few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for Cardi B. Rather than taking accountability for her feelings and allowing herself to move from a position of power, the mother of two is now blaming her fanbase for upsetting her. Read everything Bardi had to say during her scathing social media rant at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

