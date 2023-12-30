Cardi B's "Cr*zy A** Outbursts" A Result Of Fans' Behaviour, She Says

Cardi B has had plenty of things tugging on her emotions lately, from her apparent break-up with Offset to her failure to deliver her sophomore album in 2023. Delays on the latter have come because the New Yorker wants to ensure she puts out a cohesive body of work. As for the former, fans still aren't quite sure if the "Clout" collaborators are actually going their separate way, or if they're scheming to distract people from streaming Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2.

After twerking up a storm to Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" at the club this holiday season, Cardi surprisingly stepped out with Offset in New York. Despite the gossip about a reunion, the former stripper is making it clear that those speculating about her marriage are way off, and that it's her fan base causing all of her emotional outbursts online.

Cardi B Blames the Bardi Gang for Her Emotions

"I just think it's so funny that y'all find it so funny that I have to f**king scream at y'all and everything. After I was having a good motherf**king day with my kids and all that s**t. What bothers me is that y'all think it's so funny, 'cuz y'all kept dragging and dragging me," Cardi ranted during a Twitter Spaces session on Friday (December 30). "No bulls**t, I really think y'all should just talk to my mom... When people try to fake teach me lessons... You know what that makes me do? That makes me be on some, 'Now I'm going to do it,'" causing some to speculate that the femcee might take Set back just to spite others.

Before they were berating her for potentially reconciling with her husband, internet trolls were accusing Cardi B of copying another famous rap diva. According to the Barbz, the mother of two's platinum blonde wig and white fur coat were a rip-off of something Nicki Minaj has already executed. The backlash she faced clearly left Bardi in her feelings, as she had plenty to say about the situation on social media last week. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

