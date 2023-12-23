Cardi B's Blonde Hair Causes Controversy, She Denies "Watching B**ches" To Copy Them

Even if she does follow Charlamagne Tha God's advice to forego releasing her sophomore album, Cardi B will still find a way to stay in the spotlight. The mother of two became a popular stripper before she blew up on the hip-hop scene, and she's now established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion world while also adding a few acting credits to her resume. As she navigates what seems to be another breakup with Offset, Cardi is making some changes to her appearance – namely switching out her signature, jet black hair for a platinum blonde wig that's brought forth renewed confidence in the femcee.

Earlier this weekend, Bardi's Instagram Story lit up with new videos showing off her bold appearance change. In one clip, she wraps herself in a plush, white fur coat, carrying a small black purse and smiling at her reflection in the mirror. Elsewhere, the bodacious bombshell drops it low in a multi-patterned ensemble, proudly carrying a luxurious Birkin bag while strutting toward the camera. It's always nice to see Cardi feeling herself, but it wasn't long before the Barbz tried to break her down by accusing her of copying her latest look from Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B Switches Up Her Look

In her usual fashion, Kulture and Wave's mom didn't hold back when responding to discourse about her. "It's an archive piece in my f**king closet, shut the f**k up," she said of the coat causing a stir online. "The f**k? Y'all always watching me, always tryna find some s**t. I don't give a f**k about these b**ches like y'all be giving a f**k about me. I don't watch these b**ches, b**ches can't dress to me."

"Bodak Yellow" Rapper is Growing Tired of Criticism

In the comments on @theneighborhoodtalk's post, some are rushing to her defence. "Nobody is seeing Cardi in the fashion department, like what are we talking about here?" one Instagram user asked. "God if you bless me to be rich, I promise I won’t be online worrying about what others think of me 😩😩😂," another person quipped. Do you think the Invasion of Privacy artist is taking inspiration from Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

