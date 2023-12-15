"WAP" Wars: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Feud Continues

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 debut has been mostly full of celebration and excitement for the mother of one. It was previously reported that she's due to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, though the outlet is now allegedly dismissing some album sales after she violated a rule about asking fans to show proof of purchasing her music. As AllHipHop reports, Minaj wrote, "You can give out millions on CashApp tho," also liking a tweet taking aim at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

When the Hustlers actress heard this news, it wasn't long before she began reacting to telling tweets too. "The CashApp partnership for WAP was during the end of the second week," one of them read. "It was already No. 1 and it required NO proof of purchase and didn't even require you to be a Cardi fan." When blogs began reporting on the drama earlier this week, the New York native didn't hold back when jumping in the comments to set the record straight.

Read More: Cardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Charts Following Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Release

Social Media Sleuths Catch Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Throwing Subliminals

"Please post who was liking s**t with my name in it first," the mother of two wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. "Please post how because of that I started gettin dragged on Twitter about lies!! Ya always posting my response, but never when I'm being antagonized and lied on... I was minding my business!!" the "Bodak Yellow" artist vented on Thursday (December 14).

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Have Been On & Off For Some Time: Report

"WAP" Rapper Speaks Out

@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

"'WAP' debuted at No. 1 and I teamed [up] with CashApp AFTER to give away money for women who was in need during the pandemic," Cardi B reminded users. "No mention of my music needed!! It was to help THEM. Ya keep poking at me with narratives and then when I finally [respond] I'm the issue. Keep my name out ya mouth!!" Which rap diva do you prefer? Bardi, or Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

[Via]