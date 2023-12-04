Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Didn't Make The Cut For GloRilla's "F.N.F." Remix, Producer Says

GloRilla's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" was one of 2022's biggest hits, and she's continued that hot streak of singles and bangers. As such, it's unsurprising to hear that a lot of people wanted to hop on the remix, whether it's up-and-comers or established MCs. However, based on a series of tweets from the song's producer Hitkidd on Sunday (December 3), it seems like they actually turned down some massive names for it. Moreover, he named Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion as some names who didn't make the cut. Eventually, Latto and JT of the City Girls graced it with finesse, but we can't help but think about what could've been.

"Nicki Minaj called me to get on the FNF remix," Hitkidd recalled concerning GloRilla's breakout hit. "But I still went who I already had on it because I gave them my word. No cap, Cardi wanted to get on the FNF remix and I hit Meg up to get on there with her. I was tryna change the game and put the hottest women artists on one song!

Read More: Lil Kim Hypes Up GloRilla's Sexy Silver Photo Shoot As Glo Copies Her Signature Pose

Hitkidd Reveals The Possibilities Behind The "F.N.F." Remix

"I fw Nicki’s artistry but I made a moral decision," GloRilla's collaborator continued. "Like I said I was trying to get everybody one song and change the game. I’ll have to get [the other remix] cleared , we have the video with Saweetie though. She showed us a lot of love which is why I still want to drop it. Hopefully we can drop it for the fans!" Furthermore, it seems like Hitkidd suggested that they're still not done with "F.N.F.," at least for the sake of hardcore fans. Could we get another wave of hype with it in 2024?

GloRilla's Producer Continues To Dish Out Tea

Regardless of that outcome, Big Glo is also making sure to stay tapped into the new players that emerged since this song's rise to dominance. For example, she and Sexyy Red recently performed together, and hopefully that's not the last we get of the duo. Do you think that all these femcees will eventually hop on a track together? Let us know in the comments and for more news on GloRilla, Hitkidd, and all these talented ladies, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: GloRilla Not Interested In Fredo Bang Or His "Polygamy"

[via]