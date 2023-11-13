Sexyy Red And GloRilla Perform Together, Reacts To Hilarious Meme About Her Music

Sexyy Red's rise to fame and stardom is well-documented up until this point. However, it is hard not to continue talking about it. The Missouri native's raunchy, hilarious, and aggressive bangers have been winning over many fans. While there are also plenty out there trashing her music for how ridiculous and low-brow it is, at the end of the day it is all subjective. Her nonchalant attitude has allowed her to work with some of the best in the industry. One of her most recent was her landing a feature on Drake's For All The Dogs with the track "Rich Baby Daddy," which also included SZA. She has also been photographed with Tyler, The Creator, Brent Faiyaz, and Travis Scott.

With all of these co-signs from the established names, she is now selling out shows already. Some artists have to build a brand for years. That has been the complete opposite for Red. While she has still worked hard to get to this point, the pace at which she got here is unreal. Not too long ago, she brought out another friend in the industry, GloRilla, for a show and fans went wild. Red tweeted at Glo, thanking her for supporting her. "Thank you fa coming out @GloTheofficial."

Sexyy Red Is A Major Success

In addition to that, Sexyy's wild songs are now garnering meme status on social media as well. This also happened on Twitter and the rapper saw a gut-busting meme of what it feels like to listen to her music. It is a little NSFW as there is a woman in a small pair of underwear with two men watching her dance in front of them. Then, she whips out a pistol and catches the guys off guard. All Red could reply with was crying laughing emojis.

