Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red, And B.G. Come Together For “Yonce Freestyle”

Kevin Gates is riding high as of late and he is getting ready to continue that. Not too long ago, the Lousiana rapper announced that a new project was in the works. We got the first taste of the album with the lead single, "God Slippers." While Gates did not announce the release date for the tape, we now have that information at our disposal. However, this could be tentative, as a great deal of artists like to relentlessly push back the date.

According to Genius, we can expect The Ceremony on December 1. In addition to that tidbit, it seems we have a tracklist as well. 17 songs are listed with just two features. Perhaps, that could change too, but for now, that is what we know. Ironically, Kevin has just dropped the song with those guests today. He has grabbed Sexyy Red and B.G. for the second single, "Yonce Freestyle." This track comes in the wake of Gates teasing it on TikTok a couple of days ago. Fans were chomping at the bit for this to come to fruition and now its here.

Listen To "Yonce Freestyle" By Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red, And B.G.

As you might expect, the song is aggressive and a little wild as well. Interestingly, the recently freed B.G. appears here as we mentioned. However, his verse fits in with the other performances from Red and Gates. Give the track a spin above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red, and B.G., "Yonce Freestyle?" Will this be the best single from The Ceremony? Do you want more collaborations from Gates and Red in the future?

