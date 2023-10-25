Kevin Gates Teases New Album “The Ceremony”

Kevin Gates has dropped off a teaser for a new music video set for release today for "God Slippers." The single is the first from his newly-announced upcoming album, The Ceremony. While fans have yet to learn an official release date for the LP, they got a taste of what's to come on the single, which he unveiled earlier this month.

The announcement comes amid Gates' Only The Generals tour alongside BigXThaPlug, which has seen them make various stops across the U.S. He's scheduled to perform around Texas until the beginning of next month, when he'll move on to other cities in the south. It also comes amid some recent controversy, which was sparked when he taught his 8-year-old daughter how to drive earlier this week. Unfortunately, she wasn't wearing a seatbelt, which led to some concern among fans.

Read More: Kevin Gates Teaches His Daughter How To Drive, Says She Doesn’t Need A Seatbelt

Kevin Gates Has New Music On The Way

"I don't raise p***y," he declared when asked about it. Despite the 37-year-old's antics, his fanbase can't wait to hear what he has in store for them next. His new album will follow his 2022 LP Khaza, which boasts one feature from Juicy J on “Thinking With My D*ck.”

Last month, TMZ caught up with the Louisiana native, who told the outlet how he was getting in shape for his tour. According to him, he got some pointers from Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, and Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews. "I work out, I do a lot of stability training, a lot of hip mobility," he explained. "Gotta do a lot of yoga, I do weights. I do squats. They got this person, my personal trainer be tryin' to kill me. Be making me do these deep squats with kettlebells. This what it’s about right now." He added that Durant taught him quite a bit about breath control, which reminds him to "stay in the moment." Are you looking forward to Kevin Gates' new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kevin Gates Says Chrisean Rock Is “So Loyal That She’s Stupid”

[Via]