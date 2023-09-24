Kevin Gates Thanks Kevin Durant & Others For Getting Him In Shape For Tour

Kevin Gates' Only The Generals tour with BigXThaPlug is hitting a city near you starting October 16, and Gates is getting physically prepped for it. Moreover, during a recent conversation with TMZ, he thanked Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, and Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews as his favorite players to play with apart from his time in The Crew League. Not only that, but the Louisiana native remarked that these NBA stars gave him some tips and tricks when it comes to getting in shape. In addition, he's been adding to that bulk with a personal trainer. As such, it seems like the Baton Rouge MC wants his body to be at peak capacity for every single show.

"I workout, I do a lot of stability training, a lot of hip mobility," Kevin Gates told the outlet. "Gotta do a lot of yoga, I do weights. I do squats. They got this person, my personal trainer be tryin' to kill me. Be making me do these deep squats with kettlebells. This what it’s about right now." Check out the tour dates for his Only The Generals tour below, which you can purchase tickets for here.

Kevin Gates' Tour & Single Announcement Post

In addition, the 37-year-old also specifically thanked the Phoenix Suns star for helping him with his breath control. In fact, it looks like what KD had to say about the court is equally good advice for pretty much anything in life that needs overcoming. "[Kevin Durant] told me to breathe, and don’t worry about the last bucket, focus on the present bucket,” Kevin Gates shared. “And it correlates to life. Like, don’t focus on the past, focus on the present. Try to stay in the moment."

Meanwhile, it seems like the "Rumors" lyricist is setting up this tour with a slew of new releases. Not only does he have two albums out this year, but he also keeps dropping lead-up singles and a prolific work pace. Seems like dedication is a highly transferrable skill, whether on the court or in your career. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kevin Gates.

