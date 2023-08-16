Kevin Gates Spotted Attending Drake’s LA Concert

Kevin Gates is known for his brash lyrics and wild antics, but his camaraderie with his peers is often overlooked. Gates was recently spotted attending Drake’s LA tour stop. In a clip that recently surfaced online, the “2 Phones” rapper appears to be enjoying himself during Drake’s set. Following a quick intermission, Drake noticed Gates in the crowd and embraced him. The pair quickly dapped it up before the “Nonstop” rapper resumed his performance.

The last time the two names were mentioned together was during YNW Melly’s murder trial. An undercover cop ended up mentioning the rappers during his testimony regarding the violent content in their lyrics. Juelz Santana, Young Thug, and French Montana were also among those referenced.

Drake Kicked Off His “It’s All A Blur Tour” In July

Drake’s latest trek started last month, and it has already broken records. Drake earned $5 million each night at Capital One Arena, making him the first rapper to earn that amount in a single performance. Spanning 54 dates across the US and Canada, the tour will run until October. There will be stops in notable cities like Inglewood, Toronto, and more. The tour has featured various special guests so far, including Lil Yachty and, most recently, Meek Mill.

In other news, Kevin Gates recently came back to Instagram to send a message to his followers. In a clip posted to his official page, the rapper seems to be relaxing in the ocean as he speaks directly to the camera. He had quite a bit to say. “Let the record reflect,” he began. “[If] [you] ever did me dirty when I wasn’t nothing but genuine with you people… Hey, I forgive you. I didn’t understand it when I was going through it, but I thank you.” He continued: “‘Cause y’all… provoked me to be something that I never, ever thought I could be… I’m gonna step away for a while, and I’m gonna have my executive assistant take care of my affairs.” He added, “Hey, but do me two favors…Find me two n*ggas. Find me that n*gga that could say I told on him, and find me that n*gga that could say he stuck his d*ck in me.”

