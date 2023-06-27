Today (June 27), marks Jamell Demons’ ninth day in court amid his double murder trial. At this time, it remains unclear which way the death-qualified jury will lean in the nail-biting case. It could result in the rapper receiving a fatal sentence with a minimum 8-4 vote thanks to new state laws. Demons – better known as YNW Melly – seems calm, confident, and even playful amid proceedings which have been live-streamed by Law & Crime throughout the month.

Much of the focus remains on the 23-year-old and his alleged victims, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a true hip-hop trial if other artists weren’t also brought into the conversation. Boosie Badazz is the only public figure to set foot in Melly’s courtroom so far (though he was arrested on federal charges of his own shortly after). This week, we’ve been hearing several names referenced during the testimony of undercover Detective Danny Polo. On Monday, he suggested that Juelz Santana is a member of the Bloods while also noting that he’s unsure if French Montana is gang-affiliated or not.

YNW Melly’s Double Murder Trial Continues to Reference Hip-Hop

#YNWMellyTrial: @YNWMelly’s attorney asked Det. Danny Polo if he listens to @Drake?



Det. Polo “Yes”



Howard: “And you hear references to violence in those songs?”



Polo: “Yes.”#ynwmelly #melly — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 27, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: @YNWMelly’s David A. Howard begins to examine the lyrics to @iamkevingates “4:30 AM” with Det. Danny Polo.



Source: @Musixmatch



“No regrets for the shit I did…”



Howard replays yesterday’s video presented by the prosecution of Melly reciting the same lyrics pic.twitter.com/FLxTPgJa4M — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 27, 2023

The next day, Polo answered questions from YNW Melly’s attorney, David A. Howard, regarding two other famous lyricists. The first was Drake, who the gang expert confirmed has made references to violence throughout his songs. Elsewhere the lawyer brought up Kevin Gates’ “4:30 AM,” on which he raps, “No regrets for the shit I did.” As per journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul, Howard replayed a video the prosecution presented of his client reciting the same lyrics.

Being dragged into yet another trial likely isn’t how Drake wants to spend his summer. Thankfully, the Canadian has other major projects underway to keep his mind occupied from the drama, such as his It’s All A Blur tour and his recently announced For All The Dogs album. See what Drizzy has said about the latter so far at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

