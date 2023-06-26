It’s been another busy day as updates continue to flow in from the YNW Melly double murder trial. Law & Crime reporter Bryson “Boom” Paul previously confirmed that one of the prosecution’s witnesses, Detective Danny Polo, will be removing the court-sanctioned ski mask he wore during last week’s testimony to protect his identity. Since taking off the face covering, the undercover officer has name-dropped several noteworthy rappers, including Juelz Santana and French Montana.

In one of Paul’s tweets, he shared that Polo stated that Santana is “a blood gang member.” At the time, the detective was reading a requested text message from a GBK gang member. He’s known as “Goon,” and he was reaching out to Melly’s shared phone with one of his alleged victims. Elsewhere in the same text, French Montana’s name is mentioned. However, Danny made it clear in today’s testimony that he’s unsure if the “Unforgettable” artist is gang-affiliated or not.

Detective Danny Polo’s Testimony Mentions Several Rappers During YNW Melly Trial

#YNWMellyTrial: Det. Danny Polo said Juelz Santana is a blood gang member when he reads a requested text message from Goon by the prosecution.



Polo said he is unsure if French Montana is gang-affiliated, which was also referenced in the text. #ynwmelly #melly pic.twitter.com/ze3l2gBjuS — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) June 26, 2023

In another tweet approximately 30 minutes later, Paul referenced other messages sent to Melly and the late YNW SakChaser’s joint phone. Goon and an affiliate named Hurk were contacting the two young men, name-dropping other known rappers like Young Thug, Boosie Badazz, Quando Rondo, and JGreen in their texts. Interestingly, nearly every name on the list has been involved in legal trouble of their own lately, from the 40-year-old’s federal arrest earlier this month to Quando’s alleged affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s being outed during his arrest.

Speaking of Young Thug, the YSL rapper remains behind bars amid his RICO trial. Still, he managed to drop an impressive album in the form of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS this past Friday (June 23). Based on today’s first week sales projections, it’s expected to chart at No. 1 – if it can beat out the latest project from country star Morgan Wallen. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

