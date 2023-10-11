ynw melly
- Original ContentYNW Melly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover the wealth journey of YNW Melly. His rise to fortune was shaped by hit songs before his arrest.By Jake Skudder
- SongsYNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"This is his first single since 2022, as Melly is still in his lengthy court battle. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"The prosecutors and court will begin the jury selection process in about seven weeks, which will reopen this double murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music1090 Jake Named In YNW Melly Case After Exposing Private Investegatornumerous videos from the blogger are among new evidence from the prosecution.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsYung Bans Links With His Close Friend YNW Melly On "No Belt" Off "Vol. 6"Even with all of the heat surrounding Melly, that would not stop Bans from getting more material out with him. By Zachary Horvath
- GossipYNW Melly's Mom's OnlyFans Account Heats Up While Waiting For 2024 RetrialFirst, Karlissa Saffold announced that she'll be launching an NSFW account on her son, Blueface's birthday. Now, Jamie King is following suit.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Thinks That The Florida District Attorney Kept YNW Melly In Jail To Allow New Death Penalty Law To Pass"When they want you, they want you," said Boosie.By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Jury Selection Begins This Week, XXXTENTACION Prosecutor Added To TrialFor the second time this year, YNW Melly is preparing to spend most of his time in the courtroom.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicConsequence Explains How He Secured A YNW Melly FeatureConsequence explained how he got a YNW Melly feature on his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYNW Melly: Alleged Victim's Father Blasts Witness Tampering, Home Raid Notes RevealedIn an alleged note found during a search of codefendant YNW Bortlen's home, he apparently tracked the jury in this trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicInternet Money Rapper Rot Ken Sentenced To 20 Years in Prison For Armed Burglary CaseThe 20-year-old is set to spend 20 years behind bars.By Tallie Spencer
- LifeYNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In RetrialThe prosecution's request comes after YNW Bortlen was arrested for witness tampering earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes