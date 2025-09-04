YNW Bortlen, YNW Melly Co-Defendant, Offered A 16-Year Plea Deal By The State of Florida

A Florida judge outlined a plea offer Thursday that could drastically shorten the prison time facing Cortlen Henry, known as the rap star YNW Bortlen, a close associate of rapper YNW Melly.

Judge Martin S. Fein told Henry in Broward County Circuit Court that prosecutors are willing to drop two first-degree murder counts if he agrees to plead no contest to six remaining charges, including accessory after the fact, witness tampering, conspiracy, and gang-related offenses. The plea would result in a sentence of 16 years and three months, served concurrently, with credit for time already in custody.

Without the deal, Henry could face multiple mandatory life sentences across two separate cases, stemming from allegations that tie him to the 2018 shooting deaths of YNW rappers Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. Prosecutors allege Melly, born Jamell Demons, carried out the shootings, while Henry assisted in covering up the crime. Melly remains jailed as he awaits a retrial after a mistrial earlier this year.

YNW Bortlen Offered 16-Year Plea Deal

Fein carefully reviewed the charges in open court to ensure Henry understood the gravity of the decision. “I can’t make the state make you an offer, and I can’t make you accept any offer,” Fein said. “I’m just the referee. This is a business decision between you, your lawyers, and the state.”

The judge stressed that Henry faced no pressure to accept the offer and urged him to discuss it with his attorneys and family. Fein set a September 9 hearing for Henry to announce his decision, with trials in both cases currently slated for September 10.

The hearing also included a procedural safeguard. Fein placed Henry under oath and asked questions about his education, mental health, and comprehension to confirm that he could evaluate the offer without impairment. The judge emphasized that the record must show Henry was fully informed, preempting potential appeals based on claims of ignorance.