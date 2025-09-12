YNW Bortlen Accepts Plea Deal: Everything We Know

Cortlen Henry, better known as YNW Bortlen, recently agreed to a plea deal that will dramatically alter his fate. Bortlen took the deal, which comes as part of the ongoing years long double murder case against longtime associate and friend YNW Melly, on September 9. It was a rather shocking update, as the charges against him were so significant. His trial was set to begin on September 10 if he didn’t accept the life-changing (and potentially lifesaving) offer presented to him just five days before.

The terms come with several dropped charges, including two counts of first-degree murder that would have landed him in prison for the rest of his life if convicted. And of course, the deal may also have some potential ramifications for Melly’s pending retrial, which recently got delayed by another 16 months to January 2027 after being set to start on the same day as Bortlen's trial. So, what are the details behind this unexpected outcome? And how will this affect the future of the two co-defendants as they continue to navigate Florida’s legal system?

Why Did YNW Bortlen Get Arrested?

In 2019, YNW Bortlen and YNW Melly both got arrested. The Miramar Police Departement cited a potential connection to the 2018 shooting deaths of fellow YNW crew members Juvy (real name Christopher Thomas, Jr.) and Sakchaser (real name Anthony Williams). Authorities charged Bortlen with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of accessory. Melly was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder. In 2023, Bortlen got hit with a witness tampering charge, as well as being accused of directing the activities of a criminal gang. On top of allegedly killing Juvy and Sakchaser, Bortlen and Melly also had to field allegations of staging it in a way that would lead most to write it off as a drive-by.

Melly’s initial trial began in June 2023. Prosecutors argued that forensic and video evidence both supported the conclusion that he killed his former friends. Melly’s defense team maintained that what happened that night was a drive-by without his involvement. After a process that lasted nearly six weeks and came with three days of deliberation, the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. As a result, the judge declared a mistrial. Bortlen’s trial was set to finally begin on September 10, 2025, over two years after Melly’s first one took place. However, he made a much safer decision.

What Did Bortlen Agree To?

Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors threw out the first-degree murder charges. That, of course, meant that the threat of a mandatory life sentence was no more. Additionally, Bortlen pleaded no contest to much less severe charges. Those included one count of witness tampering, two counts of accessory, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. All in all, he received 10 years in prison and six years of probation (which will run concurrently), while also receiving credit for time served.

The deal also requires Bortlen to provide a sworn statement about his role in the events. Importantly for Melly’s pending retrial, he has no obligation to testify against his co-defendant. John M. Williams, the lawyer for the family of YNW Sakchaser, confirmed that they have already asked Bortlen’s side for his deposition. Williams expressed fear for Bortlen’s safety and hopes to have the statement delivered within the next 30 days. Bortlen’s attorney, Joe Nascimento emphasized that the no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, instead saying it was in Bortlen's "best interest" in a statement to Pitchfork. Furthermore, prosecutors cannot use anything he says in the statement against him or others during Melly’s retrial.

What Does This Mean For YNW Melly?

Melly’s situation remains largely unchanged, despite what is ultimately a legal win for YNW Bortlen. He will remain in Broward County jail until the beginning of 2027. A plea deal has not been presented to him. It also does not feel like there’s much potential for that to happen in the coming months. This is a major case with plenty of moving parts, and one where prosecutors have already failed to secure an explicit criminal conviction for a defendant. In the event that Melly is found guilty, the death penalty remains a distinct possibility. However, as previously mentioned, Bortlen’s deal comes with no requirement to testify against his longtime ally. Because of that, it feels safe to assume that a potentially damaging testimony against Melly by Bortlen will simply not happen.