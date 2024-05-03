YNW Melly's Mother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Bar On "Euphoria"

We have another Kendrick Lamar diss track to get to with "6:16 In LA," but most of us aren't even done enjoying "euphoria" yet. Moreover, one of the wildest bars on there roped in YNW Melly's open double murder case, for which he stands accused of taking the life of two of his friends. While that case is still open and he hasn't received a conviction, K.Dot made a reference to it while referring to J. Cole and Drake: "I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly." It was one of the sharpest lyrical moments on there as well as having that extra oomph for mentioning another rapper, and a controversial one at that.

Furthermore, YNW Melly actually reacted to this bar from the former TDE MC. "“Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled… I’m a household name, just for the wrong s**t!" he remarked in a statement to TMZ. What's more is that journalist and media figure @LorenLorosa on Twitter spoke with Melly's mother, who had a similar sentiment. She said that, even though the bar assumes a conviction that isn't there yet, Kendrick still deserves a shoutout as one of the greats, and that it's still a big deal to get a name-drop from him with a great bar.

YNW Melly's Mother Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"

Elsewhere, the two women remarked on how YNW Melly turned himself into the authorities almost six years ago, speaking to the arduous history behind the Kendrick Lamar bar. The Florida MC's mother spoke on how unfair the case has been so far, and how it changed the public perception behind the artist. However, she also pointed out that Drake had shouted Melly out during an interview a couple of years ago before he went to jail. As such, both MCs clearly think that he's worthy of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, even though YNW Melly escaped mention on this new Kendrick Lamar diss, there was one media personality that didn't: DJ Akademiks. He recently reacted to the name-drop in the song in quite the hilarious fashion, as we expect from Ak. We'll see what else the hip-hop world has to say about these disses and the beef in general. It seems like everyone wants to get in on this, but Melly and his family are some of the few folks who actually have a reason to.

