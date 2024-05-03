YNW Melly's Mother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Bar On "Euphoria"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares210 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar YNW Melly Mom Reaction Hip Hop News
Image via HNHH

He said what about her son?

We have another Kendrick Lamar diss track to get to with "6:16 In LA," but most of us aren't even done enjoying "euphoria" yet. Moreover, one of the wildest bars on there roped in YNW Melly's open double murder case, for which he stands accused of taking the life of two of his friends. While that case is still open and he hasn't received a conviction, K.Dot made a reference to it while referring to J. Cole and Drake: "I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly." It was one of the sharpest lyrical moments on there as well as having that extra oomph for mentioning another rapper, and a controversial one at that.

Furthermore, YNW Melly actually reacted to this bar from the former TDE MC. "“Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled… I’m a household name, just for the wrong s**t!" he remarked in a statement to TMZ. What's more is that journalist and media figure @LorenLorosa on Twitter spoke with Melly's mother, who had a similar sentiment. She said that, even though the bar assumes a conviction that isn't there yet, Kendrick still deserves a shoutout as one of the greats, and that it's still a big deal to get a name-drop from him with a great bar.

Read More: Drake Fans Accuse Kendrick Lamar Of Stealing Battle Rappers’ Lines

YNW Melly's Mother Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"

Elsewhere, the two women remarked on how YNW Melly turned himself into the authorities almost six years ago, speaking to the arduous history behind the Kendrick Lamar bar. The Florida MC's mother spoke on how unfair the case has been so far, and how it changed the public perception behind the artist. However, she also pointed out that Drake had shouted Melly out during an interview a couple of years ago before he went to jail. As such, both MCs clearly think that he's worthy of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, even though YNW Melly escaped mention on this new Kendrick Lamar diss, there was one media personality that didn't: DJ Akademiks. He recently reacted to the name-drop in the song in quite the hilarious fashion, as we expect from Ak. We'll see what else the hip-hop world has to say about these disses and the beef in general. It seems like everyone wants to get in on this, but Melly and his family are some of the few folks who actually have a reason to.

Read More: YNW Melly Turns 25: Remembering How Special The “Suicidal Remix” With Juice WRLD Was

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
YNW Melly Trial Start Date Hip Hop NewsMusicYNW Melly Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Name-Drop4.2K
Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY CelebrationMusicYNW Melly Name Drop On Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Gets Fans Out Of Their Seats9.9K
YNWMellyHNHH2MusicYNW Melly's Ex-GF's Mom Takes The Stand, Admits To Feeling Threatened By Law Enforcement6.0K
Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY CelebrationMusicYNW Melly Relocated Ahead of Retrial, New Chapter Unfolds For Incarcerated Rapper26.1K