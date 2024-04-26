YNW Melly Retrial At A Standstill As Prosecutors Fight To Use Documentary As Evidence

Reportedly, it could take months for prosecutors' appeal to go through the appellate courts.

Today, YNW Melly appeared in court for a hearing in his retrial, but unfortunately, it didn't result in any progress being made. The rapper's defense team had filed a request to move forward with discovery, which the judge has yet to issue a ruling on. Currently, everything has been put on hold while prosecutors appeal Judge John Murphy's decision to suppress a documentary as evidence in the trial.

The 20-minute doc is said to go over Melly's rise to fame and was filmed just before the 2018 murders of his YNW associates, Sakchaser and Juvy. Allegedly, he's seen holding a weapon at various points in the doc, and the murders are mentioned briefly at the very end. The state alleges that it proves Melly was at the scene of the crime. It could take months for prosecutors' appeal to go through the appellate courts, making further delays highly likely.

YNW Melly Appears In Court

YNW Melly is accused of murdering Sakchaser and Juvy back in 2018 and staging a drive-by shooting. He first went to trial last summer, and roughly a month later, Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial. The jury failed to come to a unanimous decision on whether or not they believed the rapper was guilty. The 24-year-old has been behind bars since February 2019, when he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He's been denied bond and could face the death penalty if the retrial doesn't go the way he hopes.

Today's hearing comes after it was revealed that Melly was moved to a different facility earlier this month. For the first time in around five years, the "223's" performer left Broward County Jail. He's currently being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, FL. What do you think of no progress being made in YNW Melly's double murder retrial? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

