appeal
- MusicTory Lanez Appeals Again In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Brief In LimboMeghann Cuniff reports that the brief isn't in the records yet, but that it builds off of the rapper's December request for a vacated sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Takes Case To Illinois Supreme CourtJussie Smollett isn't giving up on his appeal yet.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Loses Appeal, Vows To Take Case To The Supreme CourtSmollett's 150-day prison sentence has been upheld.By Ben Mock
- MusicC-Murder Appeals Murder Conviction AgainJudge Sarah S. Vance upheld C-Murder's murder conviction in federal court recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicC-Murder's Murder Conviction Upheld In Federal CourtC-Murder will remain behind bars, for now, as his murder conviction has been upheld by a federal judge.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin Loses Appeal Chance In George Floyd MurderThe Supreme Court isn't interested in hearing an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez's Attorney Claims There's More To Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Than The Public Knows"I think a lot of people want to hear it," Crystal Morgan says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDillon Danis Appeals Logan Paul Fight Result, WWE Star RespondsPaul's main question is - what is there to appeal?By Ben Mock
- SportsKSI Appeals Tommy Fury Fight ResultKSI is seeking to overturn Fury's win.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTory Lanez Still Has Faith For His Release After Being Denied Bond: ReportTory Lanez reportedly said that it was "all in God's plan" after the judge denied him bond.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Denied Bail Amid Appeal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting IncidentThe rapper will now continue his appeal for his ten-year prison sentence from behind bars as the court intended.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez To Appear In Court, Seeking Release On BailTory Lanez is set to appear in front of Judge David V. Herriford tomorrow, who gave him his 10-year sentence last month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez Appeal Hearing Finally ScheduledThe next steps in the rapper's legal case will be heard September 5.By Ben Mock
- MusicTory Lanez's Lawyer Updates His Appeal Process, Addresses His Italy TripJose Baez also blasted Meghann Cuniff for reporting on his travels and propagating allegedly false assumptions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMichael Jackson Accusers Will Get Their Day In Court After New RulingTwo men allege a combined 11 years of abuse on the part of Jackson.By Ben Mock
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Loses Federal Appeal, Dances On TikTokNBA YoungBoy looks to be in good spirits in a new clip.By Caroline Fisher