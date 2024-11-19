Tory Lanez's Latest Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Debunked By The State

The state has responded to Tory Lanez's latest petition, saying his claim that the gun can't be tested for DNA because it's missing is "demonstrably false." In a declaration caught by reporter Meghann Cuniff on Tuesday, the state of California wrote that Lanez failed to provide "reasonably available documentary evidence" to support his claim.
"His failure to do so is especially troubling because his factual assertion that the firearm, casings, and bullet fragments are 'missing' is contradicted by the attached declaration from Martin Preciado, which avers that his query of the computer system for the Los Angeles Police Department ('LAPD') shows that LAPD still has custody of the firearm and the firearm’s magazine, as well as the casings and fragments that were booked into evidence," the filing reads.
The latest update comes after Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, previously confirmed that the gun and its ammunition magazine are with the Los Angeles Police Department in an interview in October. In other news, Megan recently filed a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. She accuses her of allegedly spreading false information about the case on social media. The two have proposed going to trial on July 21, 2025, unless a settlement is reached beforehand.
Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2023. Check out the latest update on his case below.
The state filed the declaration today with its response to Lanez's habeas petition that says he can't test the gun for DNA because it's missing.
"...his unsupported claim that the LAPD has misplaced or lost evidence is demonstrably false."
