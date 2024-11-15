Tory Lanez Wants Superficial Love & The Real Thing On Latest R&B-tinged Lost Tapes

How many weeks do you see this series lasting?

And you know where a n**** gon' be Wherever the money be at nighttime, someone let the light shine These h*es gotta see me 'Cause I been flossin', came a long way from not havin' no [?], that was on me And I still stunt so hard, bags full of Goyard Baby, you ain't gotta worry, it's on me

If you are one of them, then you may enjoy Tory Lanez's newest additions to the "Free Tory Playlist." This week, he's delivered "Transaction" and "Just The Way," two "Lost Tapes" from 2022. Some of these tracks have been pulled from the beloved "Fargo Fridays" era. However, these seem to be two unfamiliar releases. Another trend in this prolific series is that the two tracks usually differ sonically and tonally . It's kept alive this time around too, with "Transaction" being more about spending for a good time with promiscuous women. Conversely , "Just The Way" hears Tory wanting a more emotional connection. See which vibe you're rocking with more by visiting the links below.

Tory Lanez has always had one of the better singing voices for a rapper since he came out back in the early 2010s. It's pushed him into the mainstream with some of his biggest songs having that R&B flare. All you have to do is check out his top five popular songs on Spotify. "Say It," "The Color Violet," "Hurts Me," and "Lavender Sunflower" occupy four of the spots. It's been an age-old question between his fans of which version of Tory is better. Well, that aforementioned fact is a telling sign as to where most listeners of his lean.

