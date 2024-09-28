Tory Lanez Includes His Oldest Lost Tape Yet In Latest Installment To The Playlist

This week's tracks are "Tim Duncan" and "Teyana".

Fans may be missing the "Prison Tapes" from Tory Lanez, but he's still chugging along with the "Lost Tapes", thankfully. Sure, they may just be official rereleases of tracks that have been floating around the internet. But it's nice to have them all in one place if you are a music junkie. Throughout this weekly drop pattern, there have been some themes and firsts. This week, Tory is rapping about some celebrities and he's also leaving off his oldest "Lost Tape" yet. The titles are "Tim Duncan", which is a recording from 2015 and was a part of the Fargo Fridays run that started in 2014.

The other is "Teyana", and this one was laid down in 2013. The cool thing about these reissues is that we get to hear what sort of mindset the Canadian was in, but also the sounds he was playing around with. At least for us, "Tim Duncan" was a memorable track from that Fargo Fridays era thanks to Tory's hungry rapping over the sped up and slowed down portions of the five-minute record. Like most weeks during this Free Tory Playlist run, he's been flexing his duality. So, giving us a more R&B cut like "Teyana" was to be expected. The cool history with this one was that it was his way of shooting his shot at Ms. Taylor. She would respond on her song, "Dreams", saying she was taken.

"Tim Duncan (Lost Tapes 2015)" & "Teyana (Lost Tapes 2013)" - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Tim Duncan":