Tory Lanez Opts For Dancehall/Latin Sounds On "TOCA" & "Eediot Bwoy" Singles

Since the beginning of this Lost Tapes/Prison Tapes/ Twitch Tapes series, Tory Lanez has been giving fans a lot of what we normally expect. That is a lot of trap/R&B cuts which showcase his trademark singing and rapping abilities. However, what we have not received a lot of is genre crossover tracks. Well, if you have been waiting on something like this from the Canadian, this weekend is your lucky weekend. Leading of the September additions to the playlist are "TOCA" and "Eediot Bwoy". Both are labeled as Lost Tapes, with "TOCA" being a lost recording from 2017 and "Eediot Bwoy" coming out of the year 2020.

For the most part, a lot of the tracks didn't seem to have a home of any kind. However, one of them this time through is not a loosie. According to a still unreviewed annotation for "TOCA", this was supposed to be on tape from that same year, assumedly. Tory had been working on an all-Latin music project called El Aqua. However, that sadly hasn't come to fruition, at least just yet. The person responsible for revealing this information claims it's still in the works, so we will have to see what happens. Although, with Lanez behind bars for 10 years, that window of opportunity could have shut. We can dream, though. Similarly, "Eediot Bwoy" is another tropical dancehall-esque cut, so its clear there was a theme for this week's releases. Check them out with the links below.