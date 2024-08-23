Tory Lanez Grabs His First Feature For The Latest Prison Tapes Installment Of "580 Benz" & "Rodeo Drive"

There's also a new subset known as the "Twitch Tapes".

Tory Lanez is doing a couple of firsts this time around for his weekly "Prison Tapes Playlist". Usually, the Brampton, Ontario native is giving us Lost Tapes or tracks recorded behind bars. For week number eight, we are getting one of the latter, that being "580 Benz", and a "Twitch Tapes", which is "Rodeo Drive". According to Genius, "Rodeo Drive" was recorded on a live stream on the popular platform back on May 8, 2022. These "Twich Tapes" aren't anything new necessarily, however, this is the first of its kind to see an official release. Also shaking things up a bit is the first cut we mentioned, "580 Benz". Tory Lanez and his production team were able to coordinate a feature for this record.

That guest is HollywoodSos another Canadian rapper who appears to have some affiliation with Lanez's independent label, One Umbrella Records. "First person I'm ever gonna feature on a prison tape is my older brother @itshollywoodsos☂️☂️☔☔". He could just be talking about a friend, but if this is a family member, that's a cool moment for Tory. However, after that part of the caption on his IG Story, Lanez posed a question to his fans. "Who else should I feature on these prison tapes?". People were quick to give some suggestions on social media and a lot of them are previous collaborators. One user replies, "We need Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Trippie Redd, Yoko Gold, a boogie features🔥🔥". What do you think? Be sure to leave your thoughts below and check out "580 Benz" and "Rodeo Drive" with the links.

