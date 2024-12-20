Tory Lanez Taps His "Twitch Tapes" Vault For Two Moody Cuts

Tory Lanez is switching things up for this week's edition of his "Lost Tapes" series. Instead of pulling from that vault in particular, the Canadian crooner is dropping off two "Twitch Tapes." This is subset that he introduced back on the week of August 23, so it's been quite some time since he's revisited these tracks. Before getting locked up for a 10-year prison stay, Tory had been previewing snippets upon snippets on livestreaming platforms such as Twitch. Moreover, he's displayed his off-the-cuff rapping ability on streams with Adin Ross, for example.
So, it's cool to see Lanez bring these works out for everyone to hear. However, the issue with them is that they are extremely short. "Rodeo Drive," the first one we got, was just over two minutes long. "Back to Back" and "Blurred," the new kids on the block, are even shorter. Neither clock in over the 1:50 mark. So, if you like longer material from Tory Lanez, you may be let down by this week's entries. However, given the rapper's current situation, it's amazing that we are even getting new music to begin with. Moreover, both songs are Lanez in his moodier bag. They both focus on sex, relationships, and hedonism, which means there's a bit more singing than spitting. Check them out at your leisure below.
Read More: Tony Yayo Speaks On Theory That Diddy Snitched On Jay-Z To Distract From His Trafficking Case
"Back To Back (Twitch Tapes)" & "Blurred (Twitch Tapes)" - Tory Lanez
Quotable Lyrics From "Blurred":
Met her in Atlanta out in Lenox
Ain't been to sleep in like 3 days
Diamonds away playing tennis
She got a vibe gotta spend this
I don't usually spend on no girl that I just ran through
She just might be experienced