One of Canada's truest musical multi-hyphenates is back with more material this week. That would be the ever-consistent Tory Lanez, who's made a promise to unleash tons of unreleased music every weekend. It's quite the commitment he made to his fans as he's obviously serving his 10-year prison sentence.
It almost feels like the chants of "Free Tory" on social media have pushed him to work even harder than he ever has. That's a compliment too as the One Umbrella founder is one of the most dedicated rappers today. He's given the supporters a wide range of material from as he's rereleased older projects, created new ones from behind bars, and dug up long lost audio files.
But lately, Tory Lanez has been focusing his energy on the "Twitch Tapes." For those who haven't been following, these are quick songs that barely crack the one-minute mark. The are all pulled from past livestreams of his own or from guest appearances on other content creators' platforms.
He had dropped a few here and there when the "Lost Tapes" were getting rolled out. Also in the mix were "Prison Tapes" which were laid down in real time. However, Lanez recently said on social media that for the indefinite future the "Twitch Tapes" were going to be getting his attention.
"Same Way" and "I Might" are the newest entries, with both showing off his melodic and hard-hitting flows. These now bring the currently tally to 12 "Twitch Tapes." Check both out with the links below.
Tory Lanez Twitch Tapes
Quotable Lyrics From "Same Way":
Good sex and a Rolex and a time piece
I can never play her like a side piece
I can never try to do her grimey, gotta keep her beside me
Moving through the city and I'm cruising
Tying up the loose ends
Having wet dreams, dreaming lucid
