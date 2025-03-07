Tory Lanez Details Prison Life On His New Album "PETERSON"

Tory Lanez has pulled off an incredible feat by getting these recordings out to the masses, especially with how good they sound.

Moreover, Lanez touches on the reporting surrounding his arrest and some of his voicemails from his legal reps. You really are getting a whole lot from the veteran. He's an open book. Obviously, he doesn't have all of the familiar equipment that he would have at a traditional studio. However, given the circumstances, Tory Lanez and his engineers were still able to piece together a studio album-worthy project. There are some imperfections, but honestly, it's the better for it. That grittiness that Tory shows vocally and presents instrumentally embodies what this record is all about.

The "FreeTory" hashtags are going to be even louder today and for weeks to come as Tory Lanez has just left off PETERSON. It's officially the Brampton, Ontario, Canada native's eighth studio album and sequel to his 2020 work, DAYSTAR. Without a doubt this is his most personal record to date as the multi-hyphenate expresses his thoughts and emotions from behind bars. He also shares what life is like as he serves his well-documented ten-year sentence. For example, on "Free Me," Tory includes the viral audio of a prison riot that broke out behind him while recording his verses for this track.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.