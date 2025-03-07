Tory Lanez Details Prison Life On His New Album "PETERSON"

Tory Lanez has pulled off an incredible feat by getting these recordings out to the masses, especially with how good they sound.

The "FreeTory" hashtags are going to be even louder today and for weeks to come as Tory Lanez has just left off PETERSON. It's officially the Brampton, Ontario, Canada native's eighth studio album and sequel to his 2020 work, DAYSTAR. Without a doubt this is his most personal record to date as the multi-hyphenate expresses his thoughts and emotions from behind bars. He also shares what life is like as he serves his well-documented ten-year sentence. For example, on "Free Me," Tory includes the viral audio of a prison riot that broke out behind him while recording his verses for this track.

Moreover, Lanez touches on the reporting surrounding his arrest and some of his voicemails from his legal reps. You really are getting a whole lot from the veteran. He's an open book. Obviously, he doesn't have all of the familiar equipment that he would have at a traditional studio. However, given the circumstances, Tory Lanez and his engineers were still able to piece together a studio album-worthy project. There are some imperfections, but honestly, it's the better for it. That grittiness that Tory shows vocally and presents instrumentally embodies what this record is all about.

Tory Lanez PETERSON

PETERSON Tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. Free Me (feat. Jaquain)
  3. Sneeze Wrong
  4. White Lightning
  5. Guide Me Through The Storm (feat. Sonstar & Paul McKay)
  6. 9$IDE x Amethyst
  7. MAWA Interlude (feat. Max B) x Lunch Tray
  8. $ailor Moon (feat. King Midas & DAVO)
  9. Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude
  10. Lawyer Fees
  11. Slipping x Falling (feat. Yoko Gold & Paul McKay)
  12. Charlie Row (feat. Yoko Gold) x Wishing Well
  13. Phone Secs x FaceTime (feat. King Midas)
  14. T.D.F (feat. DSTNY) x LA X County Jail
  15. Gangland x Fargentina 4EVR (feat. Wolfgang Peterson & Kai'lon Peterson)
  16. I F*cked A Lady Cop
  17. My Shayla (feat. DSTNY) * SPICE-RILLA
  18. Back Out$ide (feat. SOS, DSTNY & King Midas)
  19. TB's Interlude *LIVE PHONE RECORDING*
  20. Free Tory

