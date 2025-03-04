Tory Lanez Finally Reveals Title & Artwork For His New Album

Tory Lanez shared the artwork and title of his upcoming album, Peterson, on Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement comes just days ahead of the project's release date. He says that it will be a sequel to his 2020 album, Daystar, which remains a favorite among fans.

In the comments section of his post, fans expressed their excitement. "Tory been hitting that iron looking forward to the release," one fan wrote. Another suggested that the project will be even better than Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "This bout to be way better than drake album no cap." That remark comes as Lanez and PartyNextDoor have been sending shots at each other in recent days.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think

When Is Tory Lanez's New Album Dropping?

Tory Lanez will be dropping his new album, Peterson, on Friday, March 7. It'll be his first full-length release since his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What, dropped in 2022. Tory Lanez has described the upcoming project as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner." He explained during an interview with the Full Send podcast, last month: "The album is coming March 7. I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. […] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done. You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail. Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here."