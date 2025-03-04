Tory Lanez Finally Reveals Title & Artwork For His New Album

BY Cole Blake 743 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK
Tory Lanez says the highly anticipated project will be a sequel to his 2020 album, "Daystar."

Tory Lanez shared the artwork and title of his upcoming album, Peterson, on Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement comes just days ahead of the project's release date. He says that it will be a sequel to his 2020 album, Daystar, which remains a favorite among fans.

In the comments section of his post, fans expressed their excitement. "Tory been hitting that iron looking forward to the release," one fan wrote. Another suggested that the project will be even better than Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "This bout to be way better than drake album no cap." That remark comes as Lanez and PartyNextDoor have been sending shots at each other in recent days.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think

When Is Tory Lanez's New Album Dropping?

Tory Lanez will be dropping his new album, Peterson, on Friday, March 7. It'll be his first full-length release since his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What, dropped in 2022. Tory Lanez has described the upcoming project as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner." He explained during an interview with the Full Send podcast, last month: "The album is coming March 7. I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. […] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done. You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail. Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here."

"This is the first ever in-real-time prison album," Lanez continued. "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before."

Read More: Tory Lanez Alleges DNA On Gun From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Is “100%” Not His

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tory Lanez New Album Recorded Prison Drop Sooner Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think 1.6K
Tory Lanez DNA Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Alleges DNA On Gun From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Is “100%” Not His  2.5K
Tory Lanez Hosts Lavo Music Tory Lanez Asks Fans To Decide If He Should Diss PARTYNEXTDOOR 2.5K
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience Music Tory Lanez Plans New Prison Album To Compete With Drake And The Weeknd 4.1K