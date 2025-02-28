Tory Lanez Voices Confusion After PARTYNEXTDOOR Diss Apology

Tory Lanez has the right to be confused here. PARTYNEXTDOOR bombed on the rapper by teasing a diss track via Instagram Live. Then, he recanted everything he said on the track, and claimed he was all good with Lanez. Fans were unsure what the truth was, and whether strings had been pulled to get PND to issue a retraction. Well, Tory Lanez seemingly knows as little as we do. The rapper took to Instagram the day after PARTYNEXTDOOR's diss was teased and poked fun at it.

Tory Lanez didn't reference PND or the song by name. He played coy, but made it clear that he was ready to go if his fellow Canadian wanted smoke. "Lol," he wrote. "Why wake me up?." The assertion here, being that PARTYNEXTDOOR got Tory Lanez excited to battle, only to change his mind before anything happened. Lanez has never spoken negatively about PND in public. The rapper even put out music with PND in 2018, "More Than Friends." It doesn't seem like the OVO veteran wants to proceed with disses, but Lanez's mockery does lead us to question whether he will respond regardless.

Is Tory Lanez Dropping An Album?

Tory Lanez is in album mode. Ironically, PARTYNEXTDOOR was one of the artists that he cited when talking about his inspiration for recording. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez said during a prison call. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out." The rapper claimed that he would make the album in just three weeks from his cell. As evidenced by recent footage, though, the recording has been complicated.

Tory Lanez was recording a verse over video on February 24 when a prison riot broke out. The rapper can be seen trying to keep spitting while convicts fought behind him. He was eventually forced to drop the phone and exit frame. It was later revealed that Lanez was allegedly pepper sprayed during the riot. Regardless, the rapper remains committed to getting his album done and out during the first half of the year. Same to assume a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab won't be on it.