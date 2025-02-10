Drake Shows Love To Tory Lanez While Promoting Upcoming Album

Drake has been in a very strange place this week. His enemy, Kendrick Lamar has cleaned up at the Grammys and the Super Bowl. He's already earned praise for his Australian concerts, though, and the rollout for his upcoming albums. OVO fans are eager to what what Drake sounds like post-battle, and his Valentine's Day tape with PARTYNEXTDOOR will provide an answer. It looks like Drizzy and Party aren't the only Canadians showing love to one another, though. Tory Lanez decided to chime in via Instagram on Monday.

Lanez, who is currently serving a decade behind bars, commented on a promo video for the Drake and PND album. "Ahahahahaha so verbalize dat," he wrote, in reference to the comedic sketch featured in the video. Drake quickly responded to the rapper and made it clear he was a supporter. "3 you," Drizzy wrote back. The phrase is a riff on "free," with the three meant to symbolize broken handcuffs. The comment sent shockwaves of excitement through fanbases who have been waiting for a proper Drake and Lanez collab. The two artists didn't say anything about working together, but the public exchange in relation to an album teaser has fans hopeful.

Are Drake And Tory Lanez Friends?

This is not the first time Drake has shown love to his fellow Canadian. The rapper mentioned Tory Lanez by name when he did the Drizzmas Giveaway stream with Adin Ross in December. He held up a cup and toasted to Lanez's eventual freedom. "3 up T, man. 3 up T," Drizzy explained to his viewers. "I know they don’t want to hear me say that. 3 up T." Lanez also stuck up for Drake amidst the Kendrick Lamar battle. Joe Budden claimed that he spoke on the phone with the incarcerated rapper, who proceeded to explain why Drizzy won the battle.

"I spoke to Tory that night," Budden explained during episode 723 of his podcast. "He picks Drake. I’m in the strip club bathroom while he’s just telling me all the ways of why Drake won." While it may seem like a stretch to think a locked up Tory Lanez will appear on Drizzy's album, Lanez has proven that he can still put out music behind bars. He released a series of EPs in 2024. He also dropped a feature on DDG's recent EP, which he reportedly recorded with an iPhone. We will find out on Valentine's Day.

